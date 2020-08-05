03 Greedo Describes A Romantic Night "Baccstage" On New Ron-Ron Collab

If you ever wondered what goes on behind-the-scenes at an 03 Greedo show, all you've got to do is listen to the rapper's new single "Baccstage" with Ron-RonTheProducer, Shordie Shordie, and Wallie the Sensei.

Following the release of "Home VLone," the Los Angeles rapper is back with another track to lead into his project's release. Although he's currently in prison on drug charges, having been denied parole this year as he serves a 20-year sentence, the Grape Street veteran has still been contributing to the sound of the West Coast, dropping tons of anthems during his time behind bars. He is said to have recorded thousands of bangers prior to his sentence.

Load It Up, Vol. 1, Greedo's collaborative project with Ron-RonTheProducer, is due out later this month. Let us know what you think of "Baccstage."

Quotable Lyrics:

Baccstage, tapped out, I give her backshots

Fat face, blue hundreds in my G-Star

Button up, button down when I'm cutting up

Hit the exotic dope too much, I hurry up and cut her off