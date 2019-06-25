A day ago, 03 Greedo addressed an issue concerning people in his inner circle taking advantage of him while incarcerated. The longwinded memo was forwarded to his active Instagram account, going viral soon thereafter.

It would that appear that Greedo, or more specifically, his closest of kin have not received a penny of the proceeds from the "Free Greedo" apparel being sold online. The same can be said for the "Drummer Gang" t-shirts that have been circulating. According to the incarcerated rapper, neither source of income has resulted in a stipend for his family, as agreed upon.

After speaking on the particulars of the "monetary exchange" that is supposed to be in place, 03 Greedo addressed the would-be offenders with a stern message of disapproval. In it, he stated that as a result of the miscue, "a lot of people are getting cut off" at the soonest convenience.

In turn, the Instagram memo has generated a ton of fan support, many of whom have taken to the #FREE03 hashtag as a shield of solidarity. Greedo is currently persisting through a 20-year prison sentence with the possibility of parole. Take this as a lesson in intellectual property rights; a child honors a parent, a servant their master.