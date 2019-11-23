03 Greedo & Vince Staples Collab On Avatar-Themed "Blue People"

In the 16-minute behind-the-scenes documentary about 03 Greedo and Kenny Beats' new collaborative project, Netflix & Deal, it is detailed that the project was "inspired by Greedo's favourite movies and their relativity to his own life." The concept for the first single, "Maria", was drawn from Greedo's second favourite film, Maria Full Of Grace (2004). As you listen to each song for the first time, you get to play the game of discovering which movie served as its inspiration. For the Vince Staples collaboration, "Blue People", it's ambiguous whether it's primarily based on Avatar (2009) or Lilo & Stitch (2002), as they are both name-dropped in the chorus.

Regardless of which movie makes the top ranking of Greedo's favourites (perhaps both do), it slaps. Kenny provides one of his 808-heavy beats with an underlying flute-adjacent noise. It honestly sounds more like a dialup modem, but with the other noises swirling around, it lends to the whimsical Avatar atmosphere. Vince uses the nasally tone he's been test-driving recently and predictably flips the blue theme into some Crip-related bars.

Quotable Lyrics



Don't be at the counter actin' spooky, how you livin?

With the tunnel vision, life a movie, life a prison

Never snitchin', CDC or blew me through the whistle

Greedy got another play, we just lost another good, Greedy got another case

- Vince Staples