03 Greedo & Travis Barker Prepare New Project With "Cellout"

California-based artist 03 Greedo is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence, which hopefully gets dramatically reduced so he can continue to put in work at the studio. As we wait for him to come home, he has still been dropping a steady flow of music, proving that his work ethic was unmatched before getting locked up. We've heard a number of new projects from the Grape Street general, who clearly recorded tons of material before being sentenced. Still, there's more than enough to keep us stocked for the coming months because Greedo is about to drop a new EP with none other than Travis Barker called Meet The Drummers and they've just showcased the first single.

"Cellout" is officially out now and it shows off Greedo's unique vocal stylings and Barker's solid percussion. Listen to the new cut below and stay tuned for Meet The Drummers, which arrives on July 5.

