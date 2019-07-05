03 Greedo & Travis Barker Are Trap Stars On "Meet The Drummers" EP

Last summer, fans were shocked to learn that rapper 03 Greedo, real name Jason Jamal Jackson, was sentenced to 20 years in prison. The Los Angeles artist was arrested back in 2016 when police claimed that they inspected Greedo's vehicle because they believed they smelled marijuana. However, when they got into the trunk of the car, they found two pistols that were reported stolen along with four pounds of methamphetamine. His attorneys are hoping that Greedo can find freedom in five years if he's released early for good behavior.

In the meantime, the 31-year-old rapper is making sure that his career continues on even though he's behind bars. Fresh on the heels of the release of their collaborative single "Cellout," Greedo and Travis Barker drop their EP Meet The Drummers. The trap-heavy record is a five-track project where Greedo carries most of the lyrical weight, but Barker certainly adds his own style to each track. Many of Greedo's bars are dedicated to incarceration, unsurprisingly, so check it out and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Cellout

2. Detention

3. Felony

4. Trap Again

5. Whatever Happened