mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

03 Greedo & Ron-Ron Announce New Project With "Home VLone"

Alex Zidel
July 30, 2020 10:27
160 Views
11
1
Alamo RecordsAlamo Records
Alamo Records

Home VLone
03 Greedo
Produced by Ron-Ron

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

03 Greedo and Ron-Ron The Producer release the newest single from their upcoming project "Load It Up, Vol. 1."


We're still screaming "FREE GREEDO" as the Grape Street Genius was denied parole last month but still, the Watts rapper finds ways to get his music out to the world.

Even though he's in the midst of serving a 20-year sentence for drug charges, 03 Greedo remains one of the most active forces in West Coast rap. He previously stated that, prior to getting locked up, he had prepared hundreds upon hundreds of new songs to keep his fans happy and now, it looks like we're getting a full project from him and his longtime producer Ron-Ron.

Titled Load It Up, Vol. 1, the brand new project is expected for a release in August. Until then, we'll keep "Home VLone" on repeat. The newest single from their collaborative project, Greedo and Ron-Ron flex their musical chemistry hard on this one.

Listen below and stay tuned for more details on their upcoming project.

Quotable Lyrics:

My new ones hiding from the other side
Said she wanna fuck me every night
Hope she never run into my wife
I might turn that hoe into a dyke

03 Greedo
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  1
  1
  160
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
03 Greedo Ron-Ron new music new song vlone
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS 03 Greedo & Ron-Ron Announce New Project With "Home VLone"
11
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject