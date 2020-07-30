03 Greedo & Ron-Ron Announce New Project With "Home VLone"

We're still screaming "FREE GREEDO" as the Grape Street Genius was denied parole last month but still, the Watts rapper finds ways to get his music out to the world.

Even though he's in the midst of serving a 20-year sentence for drug charges, 03 Greedo remains one of the most active forces in West Coast rap. He previously stated that, prior to getting locked up, he had prepared hundreds upon hundreds of new songs to keep his fans happy and now, it looks like we're getting a full project from him and his longtime producer Ron-Ron.

Titled Load It Up, Vol. 1, the brand new project is expected for a release in August. Until then, we'll keep "Home VLone" on repeat. The newest single from their collaborative project, Greedo and Ron-Ron flex their musical chemistry hard on this one.

Listen below and stay tuned for more details on their upcoming project.

Quotable Lyrics:

My new ones hiding from the other side

Said she wanna fuck me every night

Hope she never run into my wife

I might turn that hoe into a dyke