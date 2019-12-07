03 Greedo & Maxo Kream Break Into A Suburban Home In "Beg Your Pardon" Video

A "Netflix & Deal" standout.

In the final stretch of 2019, 03 Greedo came through with one of the year's best releases. To be fair, he had already left his mark on 2019 by dropping the Mustard-produced project, Still Summer in the Projects, back in April. However, Netflix & Deal, which released three weeks ago, is bangers top to bottom. That should have been expected considering it's entirely produced by Kenny Beats, one of hip hop's most sought-after producers at the moment.

Netflix & Deal is packed with great features, including Vince Staples, KEY!, Freddie Gibbs, Buddy and OhGeesy. The most infectious track off the project might be the Maxo Cream collaboration, "Beg Your Pardon". Maxo's glitchy hook will have you rapping along by its second come-around.

Although Greedo is currently behind bars, he appears in the music video for "Beg Your Pardon", in which he and Maxo break into a white family's suburban home to throw a party. A mini-documentary was shared along with Netflix & Deal that shows its creation process. The album was recorded a few days before Greedo started serving his prison sentence and was inspired by his favourite movies. It's unclear which movie provided the concept for "Beg Your Pardon", but the song goes off regardless.