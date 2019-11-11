Even though he's behind bars, 03 Greedo is more prolific than the average rapper. Despite being struck with a devastatingly lengthy prison sentence of twenty-years, Greedo has tucked away enough material in the stash, like a bear set to enter hibernation. If the promise of new music from Greedo wasn't enough to pique your interest, what about new music from Greedo produced entirely by Kenny Beats? Because that's exactly what's in store on Netflix & Deal, a thirteen-track effort set to arrive on November 22nd.

The tracklist and album cover have been officially released, and the guests are nothing short of stacked. Vince Staples, Freddie Gibbs, Maxo Kream, KEY!, Buddy, and Ohgeesy are set to join the fun, and we can bet that Kenny will be bringing some Cave energy into the mix. At least, we hope so; the producer's ongoing series has already led to some incredible fire.

Check out the tracklist below, and look for Greedo and Kenny's Netflix & Deal album to arrive in a few weeks from today. Are you interested in this one?

1. Traffic

2. Paid in Full

3. Disco Shit [ft. Freddie Gibbs]

4. Maria

5. Blue People [ft. Vince Staples]

6. Beg Your Pardon [ft. Maxo Kream]

7. Honey I Shrunk the Kids

8. Brad Pitt

9. Aye Twin [ft KEY!]

10. Life

11. Payback [ft. Ohgeesy]

12. Soulfood [ft. Buddy]

13. Dead Presidents