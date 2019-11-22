03 Greedo & Freddie Gibbs Don The Bell-Bottoms For "Disco Shit"

You want a friend like Kenny Beats in your corner. With 03 Greedo currently serving a lengthy prison bid of over twenty years, his prolific release habits have proved uniquely clutch. Yet that in itself isn't sufficient; one's peers must make a conscious effort to keep one's legacy alive. Kenny Beats made sure to do exactly that, sharing their brand new collaborative project Netflix & Deal. Though Greedo's prolific release rate may have been overwhelming for the casual fan, this one should be the perfect introduction -- especially when Kenny Beats' production keeps a steady and cohesive throughline.

While the project is hard off the bat, "Disco Shit" makes for an early-game highlight. With a hypnotic guitar-driven beat on deck, Greedo whips up an autotuned tinged flow and sets off an incredible opening line. "Met the plug and his wife had sex with me," raps Greedo. "George Young in the 1970s." Freddie Gibbs, no stranger to the disco aesthetic, hops on board for a savage verse. By now, his pedigree as an elite rapper should be well known; if not, look no further than his insane flow.

Check out Netflix & Deal now, and while this goes without saying, FREE GREEDO.

Quotable Lyrics

Met the plug, and his wife had sex with me

George Young in the 1970s

I had to make me a flip, I had to flip me a zip

I had to take me a trip, I'm on the plug with the bricks

I'm on the bed at the crib

Rollin' and steerin' the wheel, these n*** darin' for real