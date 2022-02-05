03 Greedo & BlueBucksClan Share New Single, "Pourin"

On his latest single, 03 Greedo connects with one of L.A.'s hottest rap groups – BlueBucksClan. A press release reveals that the new single, called "Pourin" interpolates Mike Jones' 2005 hit "Flossin," which just so happens to be one of Greedo's favourite songs.

The new arrival finds the rapper "delivering an expertly tuneful hook-verse combo, stretching syllables as he sings about his favourite ways to get faded. At the song's halfway mark, Jeeezy and DJ from BlueBucksClan tag team a slick sixteen, peppering their rhymes with references to King Kong and John Cena and providing a grounded counterpart to Greedo's flights of fancy."

Greedo's long-time friend Desto Dubb – who also owns the That's A Awful Lotta Cough Syrup brand – designed the cover art, and Mark Free came through on production.

"Pourin" will be included on the rapper's forthcoming mixtape Free 03, which will be released later this year as Greedo remains behind bars serving his lengthy prison sentence; check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I stay pourin' up that Hi-Tech pint

Smokin' cake, tryna chase a bank, so I'm servin' them thangs

Swervin' up the lane

