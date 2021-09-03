20-year-old basketball star LaMelo Ball has reportedly been dating 32-year-old model Ana Montana for about a month and according to the latest rumors, he didn't wait a moment to start a family with her. Following Montana's recent posts, many fans believe she's implying that LaMelo got her pregnant, which means we might be in for another PJ Washington/Brittany Renner situation.

PJ Washington and Brittany Renner broke up a few weeks ago, notably right after the birth of their first child together. There are all kinds of rumors that Washington owes Renner millions of dollars in child support, claims that he's calling cap on, and it looks like we're nearing a repeat of that same situation.



Will Newton/Getty Images

LaMelo Ball and Ana Montana are seemingly the latest basketball couple, with Montana popping up repeatedly in Ball's Instagram Stories, wearing his chains and suggesting that they're an item. Despite LaMelo not claiming her publicly, Montana's recent posts on the platform have people believing that she's expecting a baby, and everyone thinks it's Melo's.

"In love with a human that I haven't met," allegedly wrote the model on Instagram, leading people to believe she's pregnant. "Big adventures," she added.

It has not been confirmed that Ana Montana is pregnant, nor has it been confirmed that LaMelo is the father. That's just the word on the street. Still, take a look at how people have been reacting online.