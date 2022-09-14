Montrezl Harrell was stopped back by Kentucky police back in May where it was revealed that he was traveling in a car with three pounds of weed on him. Harrell was with his friend at the time, and following the traffic stop, Harrell was hit with drug trafficking charges that have since been cleared up thanks to a deal that he struck with prosecutors.

Despite these chargers, the cops were actually quite friendly with Harrell during the stop, as you can see in the video below, posted by TMZ. The officers found out that Harrell is an NBA star who plays for the Charlotte Hornets, and it eventually led to an interesting encounter in which Harrell was asked about all things relating to the NBA.

David Berding/Getty Images

At one point, the cops asked Harrell about none other than LaMelo Ball, which led to Harrell saying "He's a cool person. I mean, regular kid. At the end of the day, people got to understand he's a kid."

Perhaps the funniest part of the video is when Harrell admits that the Philadelphia 76ers have the worst facilities in the league. These comments were made just months before Harrell signed with the Sixers. Needless to say, that must have been awkward day when he signed those contract papers.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the NBA world.

[Via]