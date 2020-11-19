LaMelo Ball was drafted into the NBA last night after a long season in which he got to play basketball for the Illawarra Hawks, overseas. In the end, it was the Charlotte Hornets who took him with the third overall pick in the draft. Now, LaMelo will get to play on a franchise that is owned by the greatest to ever do it, Michael Jordan. In various ways, this is a massive opportunity that could potentially turn the Hornets back into a playoff team.

Of course, this move wasn't exactly what LaVar ball was hoping for as the Ball family patriarch had always been adamant about his song either going number one or being picked up by the New York Knicks or Detroit Pistons.

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Crosswalk Productions

Not to mention, in 2017 when LaVar was going on his big media tour in preparation of Lonzo's first year in the NBA, Ball went on First Take and confidently said he believes he could beat the likes of Michael Jordan in a 1-on-1 game. If there is anything the internet doesn't do, it's forget, and as a result, LaVar became the meme of the night on Twitter.

In the tweets below, you can see a plethora of memes that deal with LaVar having to come face-to-face with MJ. There is a lot of hilarity to be seen here and if you need a good laugh today, check out the best memes, below.