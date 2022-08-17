LaMelo Ball is becoming a fantastic star in the NBA, and he is someone that will likely be successful for a very long time. He has a great mentor in Michael Jordan, and just like MJ, he has his very own signature shoe. This sneaker is called the Puma MB.01, and so far, it has proven to be one of the most popular basketball shoes on the Puma line. LaMelo's attachment to the shoe has drawn in fans, and the early colorways have been quite fun to look at.

The latest colorway of LaMelo Ball's signature shoe is called "Iridescent Dreams," and it can be seen in the official images down below. As you will notice, this colorway is mostly covered in black, while iridescent silver highlights are found on the tongue and the back heel. The details here are extremely well done, and while this might be a simple colorway, it will definitely flash on the basketball court.

If you are a fan of these kicks and want to get yourself a pair, you will be able to do so as of Monday, August 22nd for a price of $125 USD. Let us know what you think of this brand-new shoe, in the comments section down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Puma

