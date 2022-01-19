LaMelo Ball is one of the most exciting young stars in the NBA right now, and fans are obsessed with his ability to create highlight-reel plays. At this point, it is clear that Melo is going to become a superstar in just a couple of short years, and if he leads the Hornets back to the postseason, he will certainly be in the good graces of not just the fans, but Michael Jordan as well.

Melo's signature shoe, the Puma MB.01, has been getting a lot of love as of late, and some new colorways are on the horizon. Included in this is the "Buzz City" model below, which pays homage to the Hornets. As you can see, this colorway is covered in black, all while the highlights are a vibrant shade of blue. All of this comes together wonderfully, and it is a colorway that Hornets fans will be flocking towards.

If you're in need of some new basketball shoes and are a huge fan of LaMelo, then you will be able to pick these up over at Puma.com for a price of $125 USD. The release date has been set for Wednesday, February 2nd, so be sure you're prepared to cop that day. Let us know what you think of the brand new sneaker, in the comments section below.

Image via PUMA

Image via PUMA

Image via PUMA

Image via PUMA

Image via PUMA