LaMelo Ball was a sensation before he even came into the league. There was a lot of hype surrounding his skillset and in just a few short months, he has already proven himself to be one of the most talented passers in the entire league. Back in March, Melo was well on his way to winning rookie of the year, although a fractured wrist put his season on hold. Now, LaMelo is back in the Hornets lineup and is already playing some inspired basketball.

After almost dropping a triple-double on Saturday, and coming through with even more great plays on Sunday, LaMelo is being asked about the Rookie Of The Year race and whether or not it's something he is focused on. As Melo told Dave McMenamin of ESPN, he would much rather worry about getting his team into the postseason.

“Mostly winning,” Ball said when asked about what he wants. “Definitely, it would be playoffs first. But mostly, just winning.”

Ball's mindset is one the Hornets need right now as they are looking to defy the odds and get into the playoffs for the first time in a while. There weren't high expectations on this team when the season started although now, they seem poised to at least get a play-in berth.

