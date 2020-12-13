LaMelo Ball is coming into the NBA with a ton of expectations on his shoulders. Despite this, LaMelo seems poised to live up to them as he plays with the kind of confidence displayed by his father LaVar, who isn't shy to say how he really feels about his sons. Last night, Ball got to play in his very first preseason game and for the most part, he put on an absolute clinic as he delivered some gorgeous passes that had fans rushing to social media with their hot takes.

As far as his new life in Charlotte is concerned, LaMelo is already getting off on the right foot, as he recently copped himself some real estate. According to Carolina Panthers reporter Sheena Quick, Ball purchased a condo that used to be owned by former Panthers QB Cam Newton. The place was put up for sale when Newton was let go by the team last spring.

In the images above, you can see just how gorgeous this condo is. When you're a professional athlete playing at the highest level, you want a place to yourself to enjoy downtime, and now, LaMelo will have just that.

With the NBA season officially starting in just a week's time, it will be interesting to see how LaMelo fairs in real regular-season action. For now, however, his career looks promising.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images