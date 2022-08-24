In his first few years in the league, LaMelo Ball has made quite the impression. He is easily one of the most talented point guards in the entire league, and there is no doubt that he can become a top-five player at some point in the future. After all, he has Michael Jordan as a mentor, which is only going to help him get better as time goes on.

Since joining the NBA, LaMelo has signed with Roc Nation for any future representation. Jay-Z's imprint has ventured into sports over the last few years and it has been a fairly successful endeavor. With players like LaMelo representing the agency, the future of Roc Nation Sports is certainly in good hands.

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

In fact, Jay-Z seems to agree with that assessment as he recently gifted LaMelo Ball with a jewelry piece that he will remember for the rest of his life. In the video posted DJ Akademiks below, you can see Melo opening up a small box that contains an iced-out Roc-A-Fella pendant. Roc-A-Fella pendants are highly sought after by those signed to Roc Nation, and now, Melo has officially been christened into the company.

Heading into this season, LaMelo will be looking to lead his Hornets into the playoffs. He has the pieces to get it done, and it will be fun to see how Melo has developed in his third season in the league.