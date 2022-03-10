Isaiah Thomas is one of the best stories in the NBA. When Thomas was on the Boston Celtics, he became an unlikely hero, although once he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers following a contract dispute, his career quickly faded away. Since that time, Thomas has jumped from team to team, and throughout this season, he has been forced into a few 10-day contracts which haven't exactly panned out.

Last night, Thomas made his home debut for the Charlotte Hornets, who just so happened to be playing against the Celtics. In the end, Thomas played just 11 minutes, where he was able to notch himself five points. While the Hornets lost the game, there is no doubt that fans were excited to see him participate in the match.

David Berding/Getty Images

As you can see in the clip below, Thomas received a massive standing ovation from the Hornets fanbase. To make it even more special, there were plenty of Celtics fans in attendance who felt the exact same way. It just goes to show that Thomas is a truly beloved player around the league.

It remains to be seen if Thomas will be given a shot beyond his current deal with the Hornets, however, there are certainly plenty of fans out there who are hopeful that it happens. With that in mind, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the basketball world.